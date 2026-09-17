Anton Kovalsky becomes the new acting Prosecutor General

President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Anton Kovalsky as Acting Prosecutor General.

This is stated in Decree No. 946/2026.

Anton Kovalskyi was the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office since July 1, 2025. From September 2020 to October 2021, he was the deputy head of the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutorʼs Office, and from November 2021, he was the head of the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

Хмельницька обласна прокуратура / Facebook

Ruslan Kravchenko, who was previously the Prosecutor General, was dismissed by Zelensky on September 15. He resigned after NABU and SAPO published an investigation on September 4 into the "covering up" of fraudulent call centers, which, according to the investigation, was headed by an official of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The records in this case include "The Boss", the former head of the State Tax Service. From December 2024 to June 2025, Ruslan Kravchenko was the head of the State Tax Service.

On September 14, Kravchenko reported that he had signed a complaint against NABU head Serhiy Kryvonos and a person close to the SAPO head Oleksandr Klymenko.

However, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office officially stated that the information about Kryvonosʼs suspicion was untrue. After that, the president removed Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General. Kravchenko himself went abroad — according to him, on a business trip.

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