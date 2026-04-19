Terrorist attack in Kyiv, massive attack by the Russian Federation, opening and closing of the Strait of Hormuz. Weekly digest

This week, a shooting in Kyiv resulted in the resignation of the head of the patrol police department Yevhenii Zhukov. Ukraine has signed defense agreements with Germany, Norway, and the Netherlands, while Russia has launched a massive combined attack on regions of Ukraine. Meanwhile, in the Middle East, a ceasefire was agreed between Israel and Lebanon, and Iran first opened and then closed the Strait of Hormuz. Babel has compiled the main events of the week to keep you up to date with the news. Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate Terrorist attack in Kyiv On the afternoon of April 18, a man opened fire on passersby in the Holosiivsky district of Kyiv, then barricaded himself in a supermarket and took visitors hostage. Law enforcement officers negotiated with him for 40 minutes, but when he killed one of the hostages, they launched an assault and eliminated the attacker. The attack killed six people and injured 14 others. The shooterʼs motives are still unknown, and he made no demands. As it turned out, the shooter is a native of Moscow, previously lived in the Donetsk region for a long time. He has already been brought to criminal responsibility. The weapon from which the attacker fired is a registered carbine. Law enforcement officers have opened criminal proceedings under the article about a terrorist act that led to the death of people. A video also appeared on social media showing police officers fleeing from a gunman and leaving a civilian under fire. After that, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) began investigating the case on suspicion of official negligence, which led to serious consequences. The police officers face 2 to 5 years in prison. They have already been suspended from duty. And the head of the patrol police department Yevhenii Zhukov has resigned.

Opening and closing of the Strait of Hormuz On April 17, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that Iran had fully opened the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping. This followed a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon that came into effect at midnight on April 17, Kyiv time. This information was also confirmed by US President Donald Trump. But the next day, Iran regained control of the strait because the US had not lifted the naval blockade. On the same day, two merchant ships came under Iranian fire while attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. The US President Donald Trump accused Iran of "grossly violating" the ceasefire and threatened to destroy all power plants and bridges. However, he said US and Iranian delegations were due to meet for another round of talks in the Pakistani capital on April 20.