Terrorist attack in Kyiv, massive attack by the Russian Federation, opening and closing of the Strait of Hormuz. Weekly digest

This week, a shooting in Kyiv resulted in the resignation of the head of the patrol police department Yevhenii Zhukov. Ukraine has signed defense agreements with Germany, Norway, and the Netherlands, while Russia has launched a massive combined attack on regions of Ukraine.
Meanwhile, in the Middle East, a ceasefire was agreed between Israel and Lebanon, and Iran first opened and then closed the Strait of Hormuz. Babel has compiled the main events of the week to keep you up to date with the news.
Terrorist attack in Kyiv
On the afternoon of April 18, a man opened fire on passersby in the Holosiivsky district of Kyiv, then barricaded himself in a supermarket and took visitors hostage. Law enforcement officers negotiated with him for 40 minutes, but when he killed one of the hostages, they launched an assault and eliminated the attacker.
The attack killed six people and injured 14 others. The shooterʼs motives are still unknown, and he made no demands.
As it turned out, the shooter is a native of Moscow, previously lived in the Donetsk region for a long time. He has already been brought to criminal responsibility. The weapon from which the attacker fired is a registered carbine. Law enforcement officers have opened criminal proceedings under the article about a terrorist act that led to the death of people.
A video also appeared on social media showing police officers fleeing from a gunman and leaving a civilian under fire. After that, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) began investigating the case on suspicion of official negligence, which led to serious consequences.
The police officers face 2 to 5 years in prison. They have already been suspended from duty. And the head of the patrol police department Yevhenii Zhukov has resigned.
Opening and closing of the Strait of Hormuz
On April 17, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that Iran had fully opened the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping. This followed a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon that came into effect at midnight on April 17, Kyiv time. This information was also confirmed by US President Donald Trump.
But the next day, Iran regained control of the strait because the US had not lifted the naval blockade. On the same day, two merchant ships came under Iranian fire while attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.
The US President Donald Trump accused Iran of "grossly violating" the ceasefire and threatened to destroy all power plants and bridges. However, he said US and Iranian delegations were due to meet for another round of talks in the Pakistani capital on April 20.
Allowing Russians and Belarusians to fully participate in aquatic sports competitions
The International Aquatics Federation (World Aquatics) lifted restrictions on Russia and Belarus on April 13. Now athletes from these countries will be able to fully compete with their national symbols — anthems, flags, and in the uniform of their state.
Despite this decision, Poland refused to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete at the European Diving Championships, which are scheduled to be held on its territory in 2027.
“Ramstein” and new aid to Ukraine from allies
On April 15, the regular meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues of Ukraine in the “Ramstein” format took place. Among the key decisions of the partners adopted at the meeting was the largest package of support in the field of drones from the United Kingdom this year. This includes 120 thousand long-range drones, reconnaissance and logistics drones, and maritime systems.
In addition, Germany is investing $4 billion in strengthening air defense. Another $600 million will be provided to develop Ukrainian capabilities to deliver deep strikes and medium-range strikes.
The Netherlands will allocate €248 million for UAVs for Ukraine, and Norway will allocate $560 million for basic drone support for brigades and $150 million for a logistics hub.
Defense agreements with Germany, Norway and the Netherlands
On April 14, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a number of cooperation agreements with German Prime Minister Friedrich Merz in Berlin, including in the defense sector. One of the agreements provides for the electronic exchange of battlefield data.
On the same day, Zelensky and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre signed a joint declaration on deepening cooperation in the field of defense and security. It provides, in particular, for strengthening Ukraineʼs defense capabilities. Priorities include air defense, unmanned systems, electronic warfare, maritime security, logistics, and logistical support.
On April 16, the President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Rob Yetten also signed a joint agreement on defense cooperation. Ukraine has offered the Drone Deal to all three countries, an initiative that envisages the joint development and production of drones, missiles, electronic warfare systems, and other defense technologies.
First statements by the future Prime Minister of Hungary
The opposition “Tisza” party, led by Peter Magyar, won the parliamentary elections in Hungary last week. On April 13, he spoke at his first press conference and made statements, including about future relations with Ukraine.
Regarding the €90 billion EU loan to Ukraine, which was blocked by the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Magyar said that Hungary would not participate in the disbursement of the money because it is "in a very difficult economic situation".
At the same time, he does not understand why Orbanʼs team has raised this issue again, since the decision to do so was made back in December 2025. Under it, Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia may not assume financial obligations.
At the same time, Magyar said that he does not support Ukraineʼs accelerated entry into the bloc, because the country is still at war. The politician stressed that it is in Hungaryʼs interests to have good relations with all its neighbors. He is ready to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky and stated: "Ukraine is a victim in this war and has the right to sovereignty."
At the same time, according to the head of the "Tisza" party, Hungary is ready for pragmatic cooperation with Russia. The Magyar says that he will not call Putin himself. And if he calls him first, he will ask to stop the war in Ukraine.
Russiaʼs massive attack on Ukraine
During the night and day of April 16, Russian forces launched a massive attack on Ukraine, launching 44 missiles and nearly 700 drones. At least 15 people were killed and more than 100 injured in the shelling in various regions, including children. Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, and Kharkiv were the worst affected.
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