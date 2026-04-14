Ukraine and Norway signed a declaration on defense partnership

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre signed a joint declaration on deepening cooperation in the field of defense and security.

This became known from the broadcast of their meeting in Oslo.

The Presidentʼs Office later clarified that the declaration provides, in particular, for strengthening Ukraineʼs defense capabilities. The priorities are air defense, unmanned systems, electronic warfare, maritime security, logistics, and material and technical support.

Ukraine and Norway will develop joint production and joint development, exchange technologies and scale their production capabilities. Norway will support Ukraineʼs drone industry. Zelensky said that Ukraine initiated the Drone Deal with Norway, as well as with Germany earlier today.

The leaders also agreed to engage partners to work together to increase the production of air defense missiles.

Офіс президента

At a joint press conference, Stere also stated that the first of six promised F-16 fighters should soon arrive in Ukraine.

The Norwegian Prime Minister explained that the planes were not in active operation, so they needed repairs and modernization in Belgium under a contract with the US. Zelensky confirmed that the Ukrainian side was aware of this.

Previously, the Norwegian publication NRK, citing three anonymous sources and a response from Defense Minister Tore Sandvik, wrote that none of the F-16 fighters promised by Norway in 2023 have ever entered service with the Ukrainian Air Force.

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