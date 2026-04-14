Hundreds of “Patriot” missiles and joint production of drones. Ukraine and Germany agree on a defense cooperation package worth €4 billion

Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has agreed with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius on a new defense cooperation package worth a total of €4 billion. It includes strengthening air defense, developing long-range capabilities, and joint production of drones.

Fedorov said this on social media.

According to him, Ukraine and Germany signed three important agreements, according to which:

Germany will finance a contract for several hundred missiles for Patriot air defense systems, as well as supply 36 IRIS-T launchers, which will strengthen the multi-level air defense system.

As part of the Build with Ukraine initiative, the countries will launch joint production of medium-range drones using artificial intelligence. The first stage of the agreement provides for 5 000 such drones for Ukraine.

Germany will invest €300 million in Ukraineʼs long-range capabilities to increase Ukrainian weapons.

"I am grateful to Boris Pistorius for his leadership and systematic support. This is a win-win cooperation that strengthens Ukraineʼs defense and the security of all of Europe," the Ukrainian minister emphasized.

At a press conference in Berlin today, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported a new aid package and the signing of defense agreements. One of the agreements involves electronic data exchange for combat. According to Zelensky, the drone deal with Germany will be the largest of its kind in Europe.

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