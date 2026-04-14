New aid package to Ukraine from Germany, signing of defense agreements and repair of “Druzhba”. Key points from Merz and Zelenskyʼs speeches

During a press conference, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported a new aid package and the signing of defense agreements.

This became known from the broadcast of the Presidentʼs Office.

The countries have signed a number of agreements on cooperation, including in the defense sector. One agreement provides for electronic data exchange for combat.

Zelensky noted that the drone deal with Germany would be the largest of its kind in Europe. At the same time, Zelensky said that the “Druzhba” oil pipeline would be repaired and resumed operations by the end of April.

Merz said he hopes that Hungaryʼs new Prime Minister Peter Magyar will accept Croatiaʼs offer to use the “Adria” oil pipeline instead of the “Druzhba”.

Merz also said that Germany is working with Ukraine to limit the number of Ukrainian men of military age who have left for Germany. Germany also plans to tighten sanctions against the Russian shadow fleet.

Germany is one of the largest European donors to Ukraine, having provided around €55 billion in military aid since the start of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion. In its 2026 budget, Berlin has earmarked €11.5 billion for Kyiv.

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