A man opened fire on passersby, there are casualties. The shooter has been eliminated in Kyiv (UPD)

On the afternoon of April 18, an unknown man opened fire on passersby in the Holosiivsky district of Kyiv, then barricaded himself in a supermarket and took visitors hostage. He was eliminated during the assault.

First, videos appeared on social media of a man running through the streets and shooting at people he met along the way. Police confirmed the shooting, and police and “KORD” special forces units were sent to the scene.

The gunman later barricaded himself in a local supermarket and took people hostage, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko confirmed. Shots were fired in the supermarket. Social media also posted videos of a fire near the scene of the shooting, the cause of which is still unknown.

As of 6:30 PM, five people were killed in the shooting and 15 were injured. Among the injured were a child and a supermarket security guard. Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko specified: four people died on the street, another one in the supermarket.

Law enforcement officers tried to negotiate with the shooter. In the end, they stormed the supermarket, and during the detention, the attacker shot at the police officers and was eliminated, said Interior Ministry Minister Ihor Klymenko.

Officially, his identity was not named, but the Ukrainian News Agency, citing sources, wrote that he was Vasylchenkov Dmytro Vasylovich, born in 1968. He was born in Moscow, has Ukrainian citizenship, and previously lived in Bakhmut, Donetsk region. Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko later confirmed that the shooter was a 58-year-old native of Moscow. He also added that a fire broke out in the apartment where the attacker was registered.

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