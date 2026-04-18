Shooting in Kyiv. One of the victims died in the hospital, the number of victims has increased to six

A 30-year-old woman injured in a shooting in Kyiv has died in hospital, bringing the death toll to six.

This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.

He also added that doctors provided assistance to a four-month-old baby who was poisoned by carbon monoxide in an apartment next to the one that the attacker set on fire before the shooting.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko told a briefing that the attacker acted chaotically, shooting passersby at close range. He also said that the negotiations lasted 40 minutes: the shooter was offered to take the turnstiles into the supermarket to help the wounded person, but he did not react. After the killing of one of the hostages, law enforcement officers were given the command to storm.

The weapon the attacker used was a registered carbine. In December 2025, he brought it to the licensing authorities and wrote an application to continue using this weapon. At the same time, he provided a certificate of his mental state, the investigation will establish who issued this document to him.

The attackerʼs motives are still unknown. According to the minister, the shooter did not make any demands.

The shooting in the Holosiivsky district of Kyiv took place on April 18. First, the man randomly shot passersby, and then took hostages in a supermarket. He was eliminated during the assault.

The UP, citing sources, wrote that the attacker was Vasylchenkov Dmytro Vasylovych, born in 1968. He was born in Moscow, has Ukrainian citizenship, and previously lived in Bakhmut (Donetsk region). The Prosecutor General later confirmed that the shooter was a native of Moscow, but did not give his name.

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