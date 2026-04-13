Ukraineʼs EU accession, €90 billion loan and relations with Russia. Peter Magyar made his first statements after winning the parliamentary elections

The leader of the “Tisza” party Peter Magyar spoke at the first press conference after winning the parliamentary elections in Hungary.

He is quoted by Hungarian media 24.hu, Telex and 444.hu. Babel has collected the politicianʼs main statements.

About the €90 billion loan from the EU to Ukraine

Magyar says that Hungary will not participate in contributing money for the loan because it is "in a very difficult economic situation". The politician does not understand why Viktor Orbanʼs team has raised this issue again, because the decision to do so was made back in December 2025. According to him, Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia may not take on financial obligations.

On Ukraineʼs accession to the EU

Magyar does not support an accelerated accession of Ukraine to the bloc because the country is still at war. He claims that EU leaders with whom he has negotiated think the same way as he does: Ukraine cannot be accepted now.

According to Magyar, Ukraine must go through the entire negotiation process for EU accession. If this happens, a referendum on Ukraineʼs membership will be held in Hungary. But the politician believes that this will not happen within the next 10 years.

About relations with Russia

Hungary is ready for pragmatic cooperation with Russia. At the same time, Magyar says that he will not call Putin himself. And if Putin calls him first, he will ask him to stop the war in Ukraine.

Before that, the Kremlin stated that they would not congratulate Magyar on his victory in the elections, because Hungary is an "unfriendly country" for the Russian Federation.

In addition, regarding imports of Russian fuel, Magyar stated that Hungary "cannot change the geography" in the energy sector, but plans to diversify supplies.

“This does not mean that we want to completely abandon cooperation; we just want to buy oil at low prices and safely,” he said, suggesting that after the war in Ukraine ends, Europe will lift sanctions against Russia.

About relations with Ukraine

Magyar stressed that it is in Hungaryʼs interests to have good relations with all its neighbours. The future prime minister is ready to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky and stated: "Ukraine is a victim in this war, it has the right to sovereignty."

"No one should tell Ukraine under what conditions it should make peace or sign a peace treaty. We cannot demand that any country give up its territory," said Magyar.

On the "disappearance" of Peter Szijjarto

Magyar says that the Foreign Minister has not appeared in public for a day because he is destroying documents related to sanctions in the Foreign Ministry building, but "this will not help him".

"Many people thought that Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó had disappeared because he was not seen during Viktor Orbánʼs speech. I can reassure everyone that Szijjártó is alive and well. Today at 10:00 he appeared at the Foreign Ministry, where Russian hackers have been working for years. Now they are destroying documents related to the materials on sanctions," said Magyar.