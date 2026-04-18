Iran has fired on at least two merchant ships attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz

Two merchant ships came under Iranian fire as they attempted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran had previously tightened control over the strait due to the United Statesʼ blockade of Iranian ships and ports.

Reuters reports this, citing sources.

Prior to this, monitors had recorded a convoy of eight tankers traveling through this waterway — this was the first significant movement of vessels since the start of the US-Israeli war against Iran.

According to shipping sources, some merchant ships have received a message from the Iranian Navy that the strait has been closed again and cannot be passed through.

Separately, the British Maritime Trade Service, which operates in the Middle East, reported that another tanker was hit 20 nautical miles (approximately 37 km) northeast of Oman. The shipʼs captain claims that the tanker was hit by two boats of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Iran fully opened the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping on April 17, following a ceasefire in Lebanon that came into effect at midnight on April 17, Kyiv time. The US President Donald Trump said on the same day that Iran would never again block shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, but immediately afterwards Tehran threatened to close it again if the United States continued the naval blockade.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.