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Iran has fired on at least two merchant ships attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz

Author:
Veronika Dovhaniuk
Date:

Two merchant ships came under Iranian fire as they attempted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran had previously tightened control over the strait due to the United Statesʼ blockade of Iranian ships and ports.

Reuters reports this, citing sources.

Prior to this, monitors had recorded a convoy of eight tankers traveling through this waterway — this was the first significant movement of vessels since the start of the US-Israeli war against Iran.

According to shipping sources, some merchant ships have received a message from the Iranian Navy that the strait has been closed again and cannot be passed through.

Separately, the British Maritime Trade Service, which operates in the Middle East, reported that another tanker was hit 20 nautical miles (approximately 37 km) northeast of Oman. The shipʼs captain claims that the tanker was hit by two boats of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

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