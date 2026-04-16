Trump: Israel and Lebanon have agreed to cease fire. “This will be the tenth war I have ended”

The US President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social that he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun. They agreed on a ten-day ceasefire that will begin at midnight Kyiv time on April 17. Trump wrote that this would be the tenth war he has ended.

Representatives of the two countries held their first direct talks since 1993 in Washington on April 14. But fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, a pro-Iranian group in Lebanon, continued. On April 16, Trump announced that the leaders of Israel and Lebanon would hold direct talks the following day.

Israel has said that the main goal of the talks with Lebanon is the complete disarmament of Hezbollah and the establishment of stable interstate relations. Lebanon demands a ceasefire and help overcome the humanitarian crisis.