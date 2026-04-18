Iran says it regains control of Strait of Hormuz due to US naval blockade

Iran has reported that it is regaining control of the Strait of Hormuz due to the naval blockade of Iranian ports by the United States of America.
This was reported by Iranian media with reference to the operational command of the army "Khatam al-Anbiya", The Guardian reports.
Tehran calls the US actions "piracy" and claims that the waterway will be under their control until the US restores complete freedom of navigation for Iranian vessels — both in and out of the country.
Back on April 17, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said that the Strait of Hormuz was opened amid a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. This information was also confirmed by US President Donald Trump.
At the same time, he stressed that the US naval blockade of Iran remains in effect and will remain in effect "until Iran fulfills the terms of the agreement 100%".
After the outbreak of war in the Middle East and Iranʼs blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of the worldʼs oil and gas exports are transported, energy prices have risen sharply.
On April 13, the US military reported the beginning of a blockade of the southern coast of Iran from 5:00 PM (Kyiv time). This included all vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports or coastal areas of Iran.
However, monitoring data showed that two sanctioned tankers passed through the Strait of Hormuz via an alternative route, despite the announced blockade by the US. In particular, the tanker Elpis, which allegedly called at an Iranian port before attempting to enter the strait.
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