Iran says it regains control of Strait of Hormuz due to US naval blockade

Iran has reported that it is regaining control of the Strait of Hormuz due to the naval blockade of Iranian ports by the United States of America.

This was reported by Iranian media with reference to the operational command of the army "Khatam al-Anbiya", The Guardian reports.

Tehran calls the US actions "piracy" and claims that the waterway will be under their control until the US restores complete freedom of navigation for Iranian vessels — both in and out of the country.

Back on April 17, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said that the Strait of Hormuz was opened amid a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. This information was also confirmed by US President Donald Trump.

At the same time, he stressed that the US naval blockade of Iran remains in effect and will remain in effect "until Iran fulfills the terms of the agreement 100%".