Israel, along with the US, attacked Iran. Trump threatened to “raze to the ground” Iranʼs missile industry

The Israeli army attacked Iran on the morning of February 28. This was a joint operation with the United States.

Tines of Israel writes about this.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said it was a "preemptive strike to eliminate a threat to Israel".

Explosions were heard in the Iranian capital, Tehran. Sources of The Times of Israel say that this is a joint operation with the US. According to the Israeli Channel 12, among the attacked facilities is the residence of the Iranian president.

According to Channel 12 sources, the "initial phase" of the joint attack is planned to last four days.

UPD at 10:10 AM: Donald Trump confirmed the US participation in Israelʼs attack on Iran.

He said the US planned to raze their missile industry to the ground and destroy their navy. Trump also stressed that Iran should not have nuclear weapons.

Separately, he addressed the people of Iran: "When we are finished, take power into your hands, it will be yours. This is probably your only chance for many generations."

The day before the attack, the US State Department allowed support staff at the US embassy in Israel and their family members to leave the country amid security risks in the region.

In the last month, the US President Donald Trump has regularly threatened Iran with an attack because the countries have reached a dead end on the nuclear deal.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.