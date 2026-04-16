At least 15 dead and over 100 injured. Key facts about the consequences of the Russian Federationʼs massive night attack on Ukraine (UPD)

On the night of April 16, Russian forces launched a massive attack on Ukraine, launching 44 missiles and nearly 700 drones. At least 15 people were killed and over 100 injured in the shelling in various regions. Babel has compiled everything we know about the consequences of the attack as of 12:00.

Kyiv and the region

According to the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, four people were killed in Russian strikes in the capital, including a 12-year-old boy. Another 60 people were injured, the Kyiv City Military Administration said. Among them were police officers, medics, and foreign citizens.

The most destruction was in the Podilsky and Obolonsky districts. 17 multi-story and 10 private houses, a hotel, office and shopping and entertainment centers were damaged.

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Bila Tserkva and the Brovarsky district were hit in the Kyiv region. There, the production facilities of the enterprise, private houses, outbuildings, and a car were damaged. No people were injured.

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Odesa

The Russians struck the city twice overnight, first with drones, then with ballistic missiles. Nine people were killed, including women aged 20-56 and men aged 23-26. Another 23 people were injured.

Port infrastructure, administrative buildings, dormitories were damaged, and a high-rise building in the Khadzhibeysky district was partially destroyed. In Odesa, April 16 was declared a day of mourning for those killed in the Russian attack.

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Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Олег Кіпер / Одеська ОДА (ОВА)

Dnipropetrovsk region

Three people were killed in a Russian strike in Dnipro, with 34 injured, including children. In Nikopolsky district, a man was killed and three more people were injured in FPV drone strikes.

Civil infrastructure facilities, educational institutions, a hospice, a dormitory, residential buildings, and transportation were damaged.

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Kharkiv region

In Kharkiv, Russians hit a roadway with strike drones at night, damaging houses and injuring two people. In the town of Merefa (Kharkiv region), a woman was killed and six more residents were injured in the morning shelling. A civilian enterprise was damaged.

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That night, Russian troops also attacked Ukraineʼs energy sector — the Ministry of Energy reports power outages in nine regions. As a result of the attack, some consumers in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Poltava regions were left without electricity.

At the same time, the Ministry of Energy notes that no outage schedules are forecast today.

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