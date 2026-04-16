Russia fired 44 missiles and 659 drones at Ukraine in a day. How many did the air defense shoot down

From the morning of April 15 to the morning of the next day, Russian forces launched 703 air targets to attack Ukraine. These were ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as attack drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 667 Russian targets, including:

8 out of 19 “Iskander-M”/S-400 ballistic missiles;

19 out of 20 X-101 cruise missiles;

4 out of 5 “Iskander-K” cruise missiles;

636 out of 659 strike drones.

Another 12 missiles and 20 strike UAVs hit 26 locations, with debris falling in 25 locations. Injured and dead in Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, and Kharkiv.

As of 08:20 in Odesa, the number of dead has increased to eight, and the number of injured to 16.

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In Kyiv, 4 people were killed and 48 others were injured. Destruction is recorded in Podilsky, Obolonsky, Shevchenkivsky, and Desnyansky districts.

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In Dnipro, two people died and 30 were injured.

The Russians also attacked the Poltava region — houses were destroyed in two areas.

And in Zaporizhzhia, a woman died from a Russian strike in the morning.

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