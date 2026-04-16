The Russians launched a massive attack on Ukraine at night. There are dead and injured in Kyiv, Odesa, and Dnipro

Russian troops launched a massive attack on Ukraine with drones and missiles on the night of April 16. Babel has gathered everything known about the consequences of the shelling in the regions as of 07:30.

Kyiv

According to the State Emergency Service, five people were killed in the Russian strikes, including two children. Another 21 people were injured.

Destruction is being recorded in Podil, Obolon, Shevchenkivsky, and Desnyansky districts. In the morning in Podil, a drone flew into an 18-story building, and in another location, it hit the 6th floor of a 16-story building.

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Dnipro

The Russians targeted residential areas of the city. Two people were killed and 27 were injured. 14 of the injured are currently in hospital, five of them in serious condition.

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Odesa

Since the evening, the enemy has attacked the city several times — seven people were killed, 11 more were injured. Infrastructure facilities, a residential building in the Khadzhibeysky district, and a park area in the Prymorsky district were damaged.

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Kharkiv

Two people were injured in a drone strike in the Nemyshlyansky district. A car caught fire in an explosion in the Industrial district. No people were injured.

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