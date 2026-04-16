Ukraine and the Netherlands signed a defense cooperation agreement and agreed to jointly produce drones

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Dutch Prime Minister Rob Yetten signed a joint statement on defense cooperation and agreed to jointly produce drones.

This was reported by the press service of the Presidentʼs Office.

This is the Drone Deal initiative, which involves the joint development and production of drones, missiles, electronic warfare systems and other defense technologies. Also, as part of the agreement, the partners will invest in defense, research, innovation and exchange experience. Ukraine and the Netherlands have signed a license agreement on the joint production of drones.

During the meeting, Zelensky and Yetten talked about developing Ukraineʼs energy sector (a draft of a joint document has already been prepared) and strengthening air defense, in particular about missiles and increasing the number of systems themselves.

On April 15, Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov summarized the assistance to Ukraine agreed upon at the Ramstein format meeting. In particular, the Netherlands promised to allocate €248 million for UAVs. This decision was confirmed today by Prime Minister Yetten.

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