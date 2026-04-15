$4 billion for air defense and over $1.5 billion for drones. Fedorov summed up the results of “Ramstein”

The Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov summarized the assistance to Ukraine agreed upon during the Ramstein format meeting. Some packages were not previously reported.

A post about this appeared on Fedorovʼs social networks.

Key partner solutions:

The UK will provide the largest drone support package this year. It was previously reported that it will include 120 000 long-range drones, reconnaissance and logistics drones, and maritime systems.

Germany is investing $4 billion in strengthening air defense. Another $600 million will be provided to develop Ukrainian capabilities to deliver deep strikes and medium-range strikes.

The Netherlands will allocate €248 million for UAVs.

Norway will allocate $560 million for basic drone support for brigades and $150 million for a logistics hub.

Spain will allocate €215 million under SAFE and send additional missiles for Patriot air defense systems.

and send additional missiles for Patriot air defense systems. Canada is providing $15 million to the NATO Assistance Mission in Ukraine fund, $42 million to the Czech initiative , and $17 million for critical engineering equipment.

fund, $42 million to , and $17 million for critical engineering equipment. Lithuania is allocating $39 million to the Czech initiative, $29 million to PURL , and is also strengthening the Defense Forces with armored vehicles and supporting the rehabilitation of military personnel.

, and is also strengthening the Defense Forces with armored vehicles and supporting the rehabilitation of military personnel. Belgium is providing €75 million to the Czech initiative, €75 million to the German air defense initiative, and €85 million to the “Drone Coalition.” The country will also provide additional F-16 fighter jets and spare parts and increase sanctions pressure on the Russian shadow fleet.

Estonia joins in strengthening air defense — allocating $13 million to PURL.

Fedorov previously reported that the next meeting in the Ramstein format will be in June. According to him, Ukraineʼs priorities remain air defense, domestically produced drones, and 155 mm shells.