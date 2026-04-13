Belgium and Spain each allocate €1 billion in aid to Ukraine

This year, Spain is allocating €1 billion to support Ukraine. Belgium has allocated the same amount to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was stated by Defense Minister Mikhail Fedorov after talks with his colleagues from Belgium Theo Franken and Spain Margarita Robles.

Belgium also confirmed its intention to provide Ukraine with additional F-16 fighter jets and spare parts for existing aircraft. And Ukraine offered Spain the opportunity to test drones in combat conditions.

Fedorov reported on the coordination of priorities for military cooperation with countries on the eve of the “Ramstein” format meeting, which will take place on April 15. This concerns strengthening air defense, developing drone capabilities, and supplying long-range artillery within the framework of the "Czech initiative".

"Thanks to win-win cooperation with partners, Ukraine continues to restrain the enemyʼs advance on the ground and de-occupy territories, defend the sky and increase the effectiveness of intercepting missiles and drones, as well as intensify strikes on the Russian economy," the Minister of Defense noted.

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