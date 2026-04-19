Trump reported a new round of talks in Pakistan on April 20 and again threatened Iran with the destruction of all power plants and bridges

The US President Donald Trump said his representatives will travel to the Pakistani capital Islamabad for talks with Iran on Monday evening, April 20.

He wrote about this in his Truth Social.

Trump accused Iran of "grossly violating" a two-week ceasefire agreed to by the parties on April 8. He said that yesterday Tehran fired on a French ship and a cargo ship from the United Kingdom that were trying to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

The US President emphasized that Iran loses $500 million per day from the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, while the United States loses nothing.

He again threatened to destroy all power plants and bridges in Iran if it did not make a deal.

"We’re offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it because, if they don’t, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran. NO MORE MR. NICE GUY! They’ll come down fast, they’ll come down easy and, if they don’t take the DEAL, it will be my Honor to do what has to be done, which should have been done to Iran, by other Presidents, for the last 47 years. IT’S TIME FOR THE IRAN KILLING MACHINE TO END!" Trump wrote.