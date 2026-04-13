Russians and Belarusians allowed to fully participate in aquatic sports competitions

The International Aquatics Federation (World Aquatics) has lifted restrictions on Russia and Belarus. Now athletes from these countries will be able to fully compete with their national symbols.

This was reported by the World Aquatics press service.

The decision means that athletes from Belarus and Russia will be able to participate in aquatics competitions just like athletes from other countries — with anthems and flags and in the uniforms of their country.

Before the competition, Russian and Belarusian athletes will undergo four consecutive anti-doping tests with the participation of the International Testing Agency.

More than 700 tests have now been conducted on athletes. Since 2023, Russians and Belarusians have competed in neutral status in individual events and later in team events.

In December 2025, the International Olympic Committee advised the governing bodies of sports organizations to allow youth teams and athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete under their national flags and anthems. The European Aquatics Federation adopted this decision in February.

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