On December 11, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) advised the governing bodies of sports organizations to allow youth teams and athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete under their national flags and anthems.

The Associated Press writes about this.

Athletes have "a fundamental right to access sport worldwide and to compete without political interference or pressure from governmental organizations", the IOC said in a statement.

The updated strategy for Russia was set at the Olympic Summit, a meeting chaired by the IOC President Kirsty Coventry. The IOCʼs move will now apply to the 2026 Summer Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal. Neutral athletes were not qualified for the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics.

In some other sports organizations, the reintegration of Russians and Belarusians may encounter resistance. For example, in 2023, UEFA abandoned the idea of bringing back Russian childrenʼs and youth teams after 12 of the organizationʼs 55 members threatened a boycott.