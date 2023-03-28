The head of the IOC Thomas Bach supported the return of athletes from Belarus and Russia to the Olympics under a neutral flag

The head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach supported the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes to the Olympic Games. They will be able to perform only under a neutral flag.
RND writes about it.
World sports federations will be able to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete again, but only under a neutral flag. In addition, they should not support the war in Ukraine. Also, athletes who are related to military organizations of the Russian Federation or are members of military sports clubs will not be allowed to participate in the competition.
As for team competitions, there should be no teams from Belarus and Russia either. According to Bach, the participation of Russians and Belarusians in sports competitions currently "does not lead to conflicts."
Ukraine and several other European countries are threatening to boycott the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris if Russians and Belarusians are allowed there. Bach himself stated that it is impossible to make a decision that will please everyone.
- On January 25, it became known that Russian and Belarusian athletes were recommended to participate in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris under a neutral flag. At the same time, the IOC will check each athlete for compliance with the rules of the Olympic Charter and the World Anti-Doping Code. In particular, they will be required not to support the war in Ukraine. In case of non-compliance with the conditions, the participant will be eliminated. In response to such a position, Zelensky invited the head of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach to Bakhmut so that he would understand that neutrality does not exist.
- 35 countries opposed the admission of Russians and Belarusians to international sports competitions due to the war in Ukraine. The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine supported a possible boycott of the 2024 Olympics if athletes from Russia and Belarus are admitted there.