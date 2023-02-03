The NOC of Ukraine voted for a possible boycott of the 2024 Olympics, if athletes from Russia and Belarus are admitted there

The National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Ukraine has supported a possible boycott of the 2024 Olympics if athletes from Russia and Belarus are admitted there.

"Social Sport" writes about this.

The members of the NOC of Ukraine defined an algorithm of measures to prevent Russian and Belarusian athletes from entering the Olympics:

to prepare and send written appeals to the subjects of the Olympic movement: national Olympic committees of the countries of the world, international sports federations for Olympic sports and other subjects of the Olympic movement — by February 10;

receive feedback — within 1 month from the moment of application;

to analyze the received information of the received information based on the results of the consultation — within 1 month from receiving the information;

generalize and form a joint position and bring it up for discussion — based on the results of the results within 2 months.

109 out of 112 NOC members voted for a possible boycott. Three representatives abstained.

"If, after all, Russian and Belarusian athletes will be admitted to international competitions, then, in my personal opinion, the extreme measure is a boycott of the Olympic Games," noted Sports Minister Vadym Gutzait.