Poland and other countries may issue an ultimatum to the IOC if Russians and Belarusians are admitted to the 2024 Olympics

Polish Sports Minister Kamil Bortnichuk said that his country, along with others, may issue an ultimatum to the leadership of the International Olympic Committee if Russians and Belarusians are admitted to the Olympic Games in 2024.

Bortnichuk told Polskie Radio about this.

"We manage to hold events on the international arena. We are talking about the sports ministers of 40 countries who signed the appeal in order to create some pressure on the leadership of the International Olympic Committee. I will inform you about the details when there is already something to inform about. Because the situation requires today to speak less at first. The main burden in this matter lies on Poland and Great Britain," the Minister of Sports of Poland noted.

He considers the scenario with an ultimatum quite real, but he would not like Poland to be the only country that nominates him. In this matter, Bortnichuk advocates the creation of an effective coalition of countries.