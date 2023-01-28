Due to the position of the IOC, Ukraine will consider the possibility of boycotting the Summer Olympic Games

The Extraordinary General Assembly of the NOC of Ukraine will consider the issue of a possible boycott of the 2024 Olympic Games.

This was reported by lawmaker Zhan Beleniuk, who published a screenshot of the NOCʼs letter.

According to his information, the extraordinary General Assembly of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine will be held on February 3. One of the issues on the agenda is consultations with national sports federations regarding the possibility of boycotting the 2024 Olympic Games if Russian and Belarusian athletes are allowed to return to international sports arenas until Russiaʼs aggression against Ukraine ends.

"Obviously, everything is going to bring them back. This event will have serious consequences," said the deputy.