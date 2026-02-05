News

Swimmers from Russia and Belarus were allowed to participate in youth and youth competitions under their flag and anthem

Author:
Olha Bereziuk
Date:

The European Aquatics Federation has allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in youth and youth competitions with a flag and anthem.

This is reported on the organizationʼs website.

In addition, these athletes will be able to participate in competitions without having their biographical data checked.

As for adult athletes, they can still only compete in neutral status — meaning they donʼt have to use their flag and anthem.

