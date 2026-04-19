8 injured in shooting in Holosiivsky district remain in Kyiv hospitals — SBI opens criminal case against police actions

8 people are in Kyiv hospitals who were injured in the shooting in the Holosiivsky district of Kyiv on April 18. Among them is a boy (Previously, Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported that he was born in 2015). He is in moderate condition. Among the adults, one victim is in extremely serious condition, three are in serious condition, and three are in moderate condition.

This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko denied his statement yesterday that the mother of the wounded boy died in the hospital, her sister died. The head of the Kyiv City State Administration Department of Health Tetyana Mostepan told Suspilne that the woman is in extremely serious condition in the hospital. The boyʼs father was also killed in yesterdayʼs shooting.

The Prosecutor General also said that law enforcement officers have opened a criminal case into the actions of the police officers during the shooting. The case is being investigated by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) on suspicion of official negligence, which caused serious consequences. They face 2 to 5 years in prison.

Earlier, a video appeared on social media showing police officers running away from a gunman and leaving a civilian under fire. After that, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko instructed the head of the National Police Ivan Vyhivskyi to conduct an internal investigation into the actions of the police officers and to transfer all information to the State Bureau of Investigation. Vyhivskyi wrote that the investigation had been started. The police officers were suspended from duty for the duration of the investigation.

Klymenko reported personnel decisions regarding the police chiefs who arrived at the scene. He also denied that there would be mass checks on gun owners and said that expert discussions on the final version of the law on civilian weapons would take place in the near future. Klymenko believes that Ukrainians “should receive the right to armed self-defense”.

Shooting in Kyiv on April 18

The shooting in the Holosiivsky district of Kyiv took place on April 18. First, the attacker randomly shot passersby, and then took hostages in a supermarket. Law enforcement officers negotiated with him for 40 minutes, but when he killed one of the hostages, they launched an assault and eliminated the attacker.

The attack killed six people and injured 14 others. The shooterʼs motives are still unknown, and he made no demands.

The UP, citing sources, wrote that the shooter was Vasylchenkov Dmytro Vasylovych, born in 1968. He was born in Moscow, has Ukrainian citizenship, and previously lived in Bakhmut (Donetsk region). The Prosecutor General later confirmed that the shooter was a native of Moscow, but did not give his name.

President Volodymyr Zelensky also clarified that the attacker had previously been brought to criminal responsibility. The shooter had lived in the Donetsk region for a long time and was born in Russia.

Law enforcement officers have initiated criminal proceedings under Part 3 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — a terrorist act that resulted in the death of people.

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