An entire family became victims of a shooting in Kyiv: a couple died, their son is in the hospital

Among the six victims of the shooting in Kyiv was a couple, and their son was also injured.

This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

The man died at the scene, the woman later in the hospital. Their son, born in 2015, is currently in the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Law enforcement officers have initiated criminal proceedings under Part 3 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — a terrorist act that resulted in the death of people.

President Volodymyr Zelensky clarified that the attacker had previously been brought to criminal responsibility. The shooter lived in the Donetsk region for a long time and was born in Russia.

Shooting in Kyiv on April 18

The shooting in the Holosiivsky district of Kyiv took place on April 18. First, the attacker randomly shot passersby, and then took hostages in a supermarket. Law enforcement officers negotiated with him for 40 minutes, but when he killed one of the hostages, they launched an assault and eliminated the attacker.

Six people were killed and 14 others were injured in the attack. The shooterʼs motives are still unknown, and he did not make any demands.

The UP, citing sources, wrote that the shooter was Vasylchenkov Dmytro Vasylovych, born in 1968. He was born in Moscow, has Ukrainian citizenship, and previously lived in Bakhmut (Donetsk region). The Prosecutor General later confirmed that the shooter was a native of Moscow, but did not give his name.

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