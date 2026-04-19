The Minister of Internal Affairs ordered an official investigation into the actions of the police during the shooting in Kyiv

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko instructed the Head of the National Police Ivan Vyhivskyi to conduct an official investigation into the actions of police officers during the shooting in Kyiv on April 18.

Klymenko reported this on social networks.

Before that, a video appeared on social media showing police officers running away from a shooter and leaving a civilian under fire. Vyhivskyi must pass all information to the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) after the investigation.

"ʼTo Serve and to Protectʼ is not just a slogan. It must be backed up by appropriate professional actions. Especially at critical moments when peopleʼs lives depend on it," Klymenko wrote.

Subsequently, Vyhivskyi wrote that an investigation had been launched. The police officers were suspended from duty for the duration of the investigation.

Shooting in Kyiv on April 18

The shooting in the Holosiivsky district of Kyiv took place on April 18. First, the attacker randomly shot passersby, and then took hostages in a supermarket. Law enforcement officers negotiated with him for 40 minutes, but when he killed one of the hostages, they launched an assault and eliminated the attacker.

Six people were killed and 14 others were injured in the attack. The shooterʼs motives are still unknown, and he did not make any demands.

The UP, citing sources, wrote that the shooter was Vasylchenkov Dmytro Vasylovych, born in 1968. He was born in Moscow, has Ukrainian citizenship, and previously lived in Bakhmut (Donetsk region). The Prosecutor General later confirmed that the shooter was a native of Moscow, but did not give his name.

President Volodymyr Zelensky also clarified that the attacker had previously been brought to criminal responsibility. The shooter had lived in the Donetsk region for a long time and was born in Russia.

Law enforcement officers have initiated criminal proceedings under Part 3 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — a terrorist act that resulted in the death of people.

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