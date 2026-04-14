Ukraine and Germany will exchange battlefield data. Fedorov revealed the details of the signed agreement

Ukraine and Germany will exchange data and battlefield experiences as part of an agreement that Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov signed with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius on April 14.

The Defense Minister Mikhail Fedorov wrote about this in Telegram.

Joint projects involve analyzing the use of German systems, in particular the PzH 2000, RCH 155, and IRIS-T, based on combat data to increase the effectiveness and improve the tactics of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukraine will also provide Germany with unique frontline data from DELTA and other digital systems. This will allow partners to obtain information that will help in training, analytics, and improving AI models.

According to Fedorov, this is the worldʼs first large-scale defense AI development project and a "win-win model of a new type of defense cooperation".

The minister added that Ukraine will receive PAC-2 missiles for Patriot and launchers for IRIS-T from Germany within several years. In addition, President Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed a bilateral drone agreement to Germany — teams are already starting to work on it.

During the meeting, Fedorov also agreed with Pistorius on a new €4 billion defense cooperation package. It includes strengthening air defense, developing long-range capabilities, and joint production of drones.

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