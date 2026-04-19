Head of the Patrol Police Department Zhukov resigned after the shooting in Kyiv

The head of the patrol police department Yevhenii Zhukov resigned amid the actions of police officers during the shooting in Kyiv on April 18.

He said this during a press conference.

Six people were killed and 14 others were injured in a shooting in the Holosiivsky district of Kyiv. A video appeared on social media showing police officers fleeing from a shooter and leaving a civilian under fire. Today, law enforcement officers opened a criminal case into the actions of the police officers. They face 2 to 5 years in prison.

Commenting on this, Zhukov noted that the patrol officers who were caught on video did not get their bearings in time, because they have not been in the ranks of the National Police for long.

"A very shameful case. An official investigation will be conducted, and all managers will be held accountable for these actions. All managers who are the superiors of these two police officers," Zhukov added.

At the same time, the head of the National Police Ivan Vyhivskyi noted that Zhukov "will be found some other position".

"Perhaps it will be related to assistance specifically related to the war," the head of the National Police specified.

Yevhenii Zhukov (call sign "Marshal") has headed the Patrol Police Department of the National Police since September 2015. In 2014, he participated in hostilities in eastern Ukraine, as well as in the battles for Donetsk Airport.

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