Prigozhinʼs rebellion failed. And if not? (Most likely) a new dictator would appear in Russia. Five historical examples — from the Decembrist uprising to tanks in Moscow

Revolt of the Decembrists , 1825.

Background: After the victory in the Napoleonic Wars, Russian noble officers returned from Europe with reformist ideas and the revolutionary slogan "Freedom, equality, fraternity”. The first secret circles of officers who opposed the autocracy and supported the abolition of serfdom as a feudal relic arose in the first half of the 1810s. By the beginning of the 1820s, there were already two large secret societies: the Southern one in Kyiv, which advocated the overthrow of the autocracy and the proclamation of the republic, and the Northern one in St. Petersburg — with more moderate views on the constitutional limitations of the monarchy. After the death of Emperor Alexander I at the end of 1825, there was no single successor to the throne. The conspirators decided to use this to overthrow the absolute monarchy.

Main events: On the morning of December 26, 1825, the conspirators together with loyal military units went to Senate Square in St. Petersburg, where the new emperor Nicholas I was sworn in. However, everything went wrong from the very beginning. Some of the leaders of the Decembrists got scared at the last moment and refused to participate in the uprising. When the insurgents arrived at the square, Nicholas I had already taken the oath. While they stood, not knowing what to do next, the square was surrounded by government regiments. The rebels were offered to surrender, but they refused. A firefight ensued, government troops used artillery. In the evening of the same day, the uprising was suppressed. 1,271 people died in the shooting on Sennaya Square, more than 900 of them were civilians, including 150 children who came to watch the swearing-in ceremony. A few days after the coup attempt in St. Petersburg, the Southern Society of the Decembrists organized an uprising of the Chernihiv regiment, but the government troops crushed them on the way to Zhytomyr. After that, a trial began, about 600 people were on the dock. Five Decembrists were sentenced to death, 120 were sent to hard labor in Siberia.

The Decembrists on Senate Square, painting by Georg Wilhelm Thimm, 1853. Wikimedia

What happened next: Nicholas I began to “tighten the nuts” and harshly suppress all hints of a change in the state system. Already in 1826, the Third Department of the Chancellery appeared — a secret police that monitored the mood in society and identified the disaffected. In the same year, a new censorship statute was issued, which was nicknamed "cast iron". It was forbidden to print almost anything that had any political basis.

After the "Spring of Nations" in Europe, Nicholas I began to pursue an even more brutal domestic policy, fearing the penetration of “revolutionary contagion”. Since 1848, he forbade the entry of foreigners, and the departure of his subjects abroad. Those who were abroad at that moment had to return immediately so as not to lose their citizenship and property in Russia. These prohibitions were valid until the death of Nicholas I in 1855.

The emperor fought the revolutionary movement not only in Russia, but also in Europe in general. In 1849, he sent troops to suppress a revolution in Hungary that wanted to break away from the Austrian Habsburg Empire. It was during the reign of Nicholas I that the nickname "Gendarmerie of Europe" was established for Russia.

Nicholas I informs his guards about the uprising in Poland, colored engraving by Georg Benedict Wunder, 1830s. Wikimedia

Nicholas I slightly improved the position of serf peasants: he forbade landowners to separate family members when selling and arbitrarily send peasants to hard labor, serfs got the right to own land, conduct business, and could move relatively freely. However, he never dared to abolish serfdom, considering it too radical a reform. This was followed by his successor Alexander II in 1861. However, even some of his contemporaries called this reform "criminal" and "half-hearted", because little has changed in the situation of the peasants. Except that now they were not called "serfs" but "obliged", but they were also forced to work for the lordship.

Rehearsal of the revolution, 1905.

Background: At the beginning of the 20th century, Russia was on the verge of another economic and political crisis. In order to distract the people from internal problems and raise the prestige of the royal power, one of the ministers proposed to arrange a "small victorious war" with Japan in 1904. However, Russia lost this war. And the internal problems did not disappear anywhere, so the revolutionary sentiments only intensified.

Main events: The first “alarm bell” rang in July 1904, when one of the initiators of the war with Japan, the Minister of Internal Affairs and the head of the Gendarme Corps, Viacheslav Pleve, was killed — a bomb was thrown into his carriage by a Socialist-Revolutionary student. In January 1905, the strikers of the Putilovsky plant in St. Petersburg decided to address a petition to the tsar. However, then-emperor Nicholas II simply left the city. Demonstrators in front of the Zimniy Palace were met by troops who opened fire. According to various sources, then from 130 to 200 people died, and from 300 to 800 were injured. This shooting of a peaceful demonstration went down in history under the name "Bloody Sunday". In the summer, the riots of sailors of the Black Sea Fleet began. In autumn, workersʼ and peasantsʼ demonstrations became so large-scale that the authorities had to make concessions.

Demonstrators with a portrait of Nicholas II in St. Petersburg on Bloody Sunday, January 22, 1905. Getty Images / «Babel'»
Demonstration on Nevsky Avenue in St. Petersburg on "Bloody Sunday", January 22, 1905. Getty Images / «Babel'»

What happened next: In October 1905, Nicholas II issued a manifesto proclaiming civil liberties and reforms to improve the conditions of workers and peasants. But the most important thing is that the creation of the first elected parliament, the State Duma, was announced, which was supposed to take over legislative powers.

The first Duma elections were held in the spring of 1906. Newly elected deputies, in addition to social and economic reforms, immediately began to demand political ones — further limitation of autocracy. Nicholas II did not like this, so in 72 days he dissolved the Duma. The next convocation of the parliament was elected in the spring of 1907, and most of the deputies from the first convocation were forbidden to be re-elected. But the second convocation turned out to be even more radical. If in the first Duma the constitutional democrats had a majority, now the main seats were given to socialists — Bolsheviks, Socialist-Revolutionaries and others. Also, many seats were taken by autonomists — Polish, Ukrainian, Estonian. The Second Duma was dissolved already in June 1907. After that, the electoral legislation was changed: the election procedure was complicated, property requirements were introduced, and the number of deputies from national minorities was reduced. Thus, the first Russian revolution ended in defeat — all real reforms were blocked by Nicholas II.