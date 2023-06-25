Air Force: During Prigozhinʼs rebellion, the Wagnerites destroyed seven planes of Russian aircraft

During Yevgenia Prigozhinʼs mutiny, Wagnerʼs PMC destroyed seven planes of Russian aircraft. The mercenaries made a preemptive strike on the aircraft.
This was announced by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ihnat, on the air of the telethon.
According to him, one plane, two combat helicopters and four transport helicopters were destroyed.
Ignat added that the "Wagnerians" understood that Russian aviation could destroy their military convoys quickly and effectively.
"This is probably what the PMK fighters were afraid of, and thatʼs why they preemptively destroyed what was in the sky... Todayʼs aviation, especially the one in Russia, can blow up a column on the march very quickly," Ignat said.
- On the evening of June 23, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Russian "Private Military Company of Wagner" accused the Russian military of having struck the rear camp of mercenaries, "a huge number of soldiers died." He noted that the command to destroy the "PMC Wagner" was given by Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov after a meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.
- Prigozhin called his actions a "march of justice", took control of Rostovʼs military facilities, in particular, the airfield, and the "Wagnerians" began to move towards Moscow.
- On the evening of June 24, Lukashenko said that with Putinʼs approval, he spoke with Prigozhin and they agreed "on the inadmissibility of unleashing a bloody massacre on the territory of Russia." Then Prigozhin announced that they were disbanding the columns and returning to the field camps.