Air Force: During Prigozhinʼs rebellion, the Wagnerites destroyed seven planes of Russian aircraft

During Yevgenia Prigozhinʼs mutiny, Wagnerʼs PMC destroyed seven planes of Russian aircraft. The mercenaries made a preemptive strike on the aircraft.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ihnat, on the air of the telethon.

According to him, one plane, two combat helicopters and four transport helicopters were destroyed.

Ignat added that the "Wagnerians" understood that Russian aviation could destroy their military convoys quickly and effectively.

"This is probably what the PMK fighters were afraid of, and thatʼs why they preemptively destroyed what was in the sky... Todayʼs aviation, especially the one in Russia, can blow up a column on the march very quickly," Ignat said.