Drones over Europe, downing of Russian amphibious aircraft, and massive shelling of Ukraine. Weekly digest

This week, the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down Russian amphibious aircraft for the first time in history. Unidentified drones again flew into the airspace of several European countries. France recognized the state of Palestine. Propagandist Tigran Keosayan died in Russia.

Babel has compiled the main events of the week so that you can stay up to date with the news.

A Hungarian drone flew into Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on September 26 that the Ukrainian military had recorded the entry of a reconnaissance drone into our airspace on the Ukrainian-Hungarian border. Previously, it could have been conducting reconnaissance regarding the industrial potential in Ukrainian border areas.

The Hungarian Ministry of Defense denied that their UAVs had flown into Ukrainian airspace. And the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry showed the route of the Hungarian drone over Transcarpathia on a map.

Destruction of Russian aircraft

On September 21, fighters from the "Primary" special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate in occupied Crimea burned two enemy Be-12 "Chaika" amphibious aircraft for the first time in history. They are equipped with expensive equipment to detect and attack submarines.

Along with two enemy Phantom aircraft, they also attacked a Russian Mi-8 multi-purpose helicopter.

Already on September 25, the Defense Forces shot down a Russian Su-34 aircraft that was attacking Zaporizhzhia with guided bombs.

Drones over European countries

This week, "unknown" drones were spotted in the airspace of several European countries. In particular, the main airports of the capitals of Denmark and Norway were closed on September 22.

On the night of September 26, unidentified drones were spotted over the German state of Schleswig-Holstein, which borders Denmark. At the same time, drones were recorded near a Swedish naval base.

On two consecutive nights, September 27 and 28, drones were spotted near several military sites in Denmark. In response, Denmark closed its airspace to civilian drones for several days, as the country prepares to host a summit of European Union leaders.

Death of Russian propagandist Tigran Keosayan

On September 26, Russian propagandist and TV presenter Tigran Keosayan died at the age of 59.

At the beginning of the year, his wife, also a Russian propagandist, Margarita Simonyan, wrote that Keosayan had experienced clinical death and was in a coma due to a heart condition.

Together with his wife, Keosayan actively spread a propaganda narrative against Ukraine.

Verdict of the murderer of Maksym Materukhin

On September 22, the Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv found suspected former employee of the State Security Department Artem Kosov guilty of the murder of 15-year-old Maksym Materukhin on the Kyiv funicular.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment. The parents of the deceased boy consider this a “fair sentence”.

Recognition of the State of Palestine by France

On September 22, French President Emmanuel Macron reported that his country would officially recognize the state of Palestine.

The day before, the United Kingdom, Portugal, Canada, and Australia recognized Palestine. Israel criticized this.

Massive attack on Ukraine on the night of September 28

On the night and morning of September 28, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 643 aerial targets — drones and air- and sea-based missiles. At least four people were killed in the attack in Kyiv, including a 12-year-old girl.

In particular, the Russians hit the Institute of Cardiology, killing a nurse and a patient. The Polish embassy building was also damaged.

Dozens of victims are in the Kyiv region and in Zaporizhzhia, where a 9-story building was destroyed.

