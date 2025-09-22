Ukrainian intelligence officers burned two enemy Be-12 Chaika amphibious aircraft for the first time in history

On September 21, fighters of the "Ghost" special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate burned two enemy Be-12 "Chaika" amphibious aircraft in temporarily occupied Crimea for the first time in history.

This was reported by the Military Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

These amphibious aircraft are equipped with expensive equipment to detect and engage submarines.

Along with two enemy Phantom aircraft, they also attacked a Russian Mi-8 multi-purpose helicopter.

