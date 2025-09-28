Polish embassy building damaged during Russian attack in Kyiv

A Russian missile damaged the roof of the Polish embassy in Ukraine during the massive shelling of the capital on September 28.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pawel Wronski in a comment to RMF FM.

According to him, "a missile element or small-caliber missile" fell on the roof of the consular section of the embassy, pierced the ceiling and ended up in the kitchen area.

The diplomat says no one was injured in the incident. The incident will also not affect the work of the embassy, which will operate as usual from Monday.

On the night of September 28, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with strike drones, air- and sea-based missiles — a total of 643 air targets. Ukrainian air defenses neutralized most of them, but there were hits on both missiles and drones.

At least four people were killed in the attack in Kyiv, including a 12-year-old girl. Dozens of people were also injured in the Kyiv region and Zaporizhzhia.

