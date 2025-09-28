Russians attacked Ukraine with 48 missiles and nearly 600 UAVs

On the night of September 28, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with strike drones, air- and sea-based missiles — a total of 643 air targets. Ukrainian air defenses neutralized most of them, but there were hits on both missiles and drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This time, the Russians attacked Ukraine with the following weapons:

593 “Shahed”, “Gerbera” and other types of strike UAVs. They were launched from the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as from such Russian destinations as Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Oryol, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk;

2 jet UAVs of the "Banderol" type from the Kursk region;

2 Kh-47M2 “Kinzhal” aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of the Lipetsk region;

38 Kh-101 cruise missiles from the airspace of the Saratov region;

8 “Kalibr” cruise missiles from the Black Sea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Air defense neutralized 611 air targets:

566 enemy “Shahed”, “Gerbera” and other types of drones;

2 jet UAVs of the "Banderol" type;

35 X-101 cruise missiles;

8 “Kalibr” cruise missiles.

However, 5 missiles and 31 strike UAVs hit 16 places, and debris fell in another 25.

At least four people were killed in the attack in Kyiv. 27 people were injured in Kyiv region and Zaporizhzhia.

