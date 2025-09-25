The Defense Forces shot down a Russian Su-34 aircraft in the Zaporizhzhia direction at approximately 04:00 on September 25, 2025.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This Su-34 attacked Zaporizhzhia with guided bombs.

Su-34s are capable of delivering missile and bomb strikes on ground targets at operational and tactical depth, as well as attacking air targets. The enemy is actively using these fighters on the front lines for bombing, in particular, dropping guided aerial bombs from them.

