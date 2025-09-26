Germany reports unidentified drones over land bordering Denmark

On the night of September 26, unknown drones were spotted over the German state of Schleswig-Holstein. It borders Denmark, where drones have already been spotted three times this week.

NDR writes about this.

According to Interior Minister Sabine Sütterlin-Waak, law enforcement officers have launched an investigation under the espionage article. The Interior Ministry is “intensively and continuously exchanging information” with the federal government and the Bundeswehr.

Local police are stepping up their countermeasures against drones in coordination with other northern German states. The minister did not specify how many drones were detected and where.

Schleswig-Holstein has had a history of drone incidents. Earlier this month, special police forces stopped a cargo ship in the North Baltic Canal. It is believed that it was used as a base for launching drones: on August 26, a reconnaissance and filming drone was allegedly launched from its board. The investigation is still ongoing.

In January, drone flights were repeatedly reported over the Patriot air base in Schwesing near Husum (North Frisia district). In Brunsbüttel (Dithmarschen district), numerous illegal drone flights over critical infrastructure were observed as early as August 2024. The investigation into this case was closed because the culprit could not be identified.

Violation of NATO airspace by Russia

On the night of September 10, Polish airspace was violated by Russian drones during Russiaʼs attack on Ukraine. This was the first time that Polish aviation shot down drones over its territory.

On the evening of September 13, Russian drones once again flew into Romanian territory. According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the drone entered Romanian territory by almost 10 km and was in the airspace of a NATO country for approximately 50 minutes.

Drone debris was also found on the beaches of Bulgaria and Latvia.

Three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland without permission on September 19 and remained there for a total of 12 minutes.

On September 23, the main airport in the Danish capital, Copenhagen, was closed for four hours because of drones. At that time, police did not shoot down the unidentified UAVs. Denmark called the incident the most serious attack on its critical infrastructure and linked it to a series of Russian drone incursions and other violations across Europe.

That same night, drones were recorded over Norway’s main airport.

