Russian drones once again flew into Romanian territory

Russian drones flew into Romanian territory on the evening of September 13.

This is reported by local media Antena 3 CNN.

Two F-16 fighter jets from the 86th Air Base in Feteşti took off at around 6:05 p.m. to monitor the air situation on the border with Ukraine following Russian airstrikes on Ukrainian infrastructure on the Danube.

The drone was tracked approximately 20 km southwest of the commune of Kilia-Veke, and then it disappeared from radar.

The countryʼs Ministry of Defense stated that the drone did not fly over populated areas and did not pose a direct threat to people.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has already reacted to the situation. According to him, the drone entered Romanian territory at a distance of about 10 km and was in the airspace of a NATO country for about 50 minutes. Also today, Poland resorted to a military response to the threat of Russian strike drones.

Zelensky added that Russian drones were in different regions of Ukraine all day. According to preliminary information, the Russian Federation used Belarusian airspace to launch UAVs towards Volyn.

"The Russian military understands exactly where their drones are headed, how long they can stay in the air. The routes are always calculated. This cannot be an accident, a mistake, or the amateur actions of some lower-level commanders. This is an obvious expansion of the war by Russia, and that is exactly what they are doing. Small steps at first, and in the end, big losses," he noted.

Russian drones have repeatedly flown into Romanian territory and even crashed there. For example, in March, the wreckage of a drone was found 500 meters from the border with Moldova.

Russia uses the airspace of other countries when launching drones. In particular, on September 10, they flew into Poland — however, it was the first time that Polish aviation shot down drones over its territory.

