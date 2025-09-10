Drones that violated Polandʼs airspace were shot down for the first time. What is known (UPD)

During the Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of September 10, several drones flew into Poland and were shot down by aircraft. The country closed its airports and authorities called the incident an “act of aggression”.

This was reported by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

He noted that he is in constant contact with the president and the Minister of Defense, and also received a direct report from the operational commander.

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said that an operation to neutralize objects that violated the Polish border is underway over the countryʼs territory. The Territorial Defense has been involved in the search for the wreckage of the downed drones.

The Polish Prime Minister also stated that he had informed the NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte about the situation and was in constant contact with him.

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces called this incident an “act of aggression”. They noted that Polish and allied forces recorded dozens of targets using radars — some of which could pose a threat. Some of the UAVs were shot down.

The Polish Armed Forces Command called on citizens to stay at home due to the incident. It named three voivodeships as the most vulnerable: Podlaskie, Masovian, and Lublin.

Amid the Russian attack, two airports in Warsaw and one each in Rzeszów and Lublin were temporarily closed due to "unplanned military activity related to ensuring national security".

Polish President Karol Nawrocki reported constant contact with the military leadership regarding the violation of the countryʼs airspace by drones.

"I will soon hold a briefing at the National Security Bureau, which will be attended by the head of government. The security of our homeland is a priority and requires close cooperation," he said.

UPD: At around 9:00 AM, the Polish operational command declared the completion of the operation related to violations of the countryʼs airspace. They noted that NATO and Dutch aviation helped destroy the Russian drones.

At the same time, the search and identification of possible crash sites of objects that flew into Poland continues.

On the night of September 10, Russian forces sent strike drones and missiles to attack Ukraine. Hits were recorded in a number of regions, and there were casualties and injuries among civilians.

