Another Russian drone wreckage falls in Romania

Another piece of debris from a Russian drone has fallen in Romania. It was found 500 meters from the border with Moldova.

This was reported by the Romanian Ministry of Defense.

On Friday, February 28, debris resembling a drone was discovered near the city of Galati, which is close to the Ukrainian Reni and southern borders of Moldova.





Specialists from the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and intelligence examined the scene of the incident on March 1 and confirmed that it was the wreckage of a Russian UAV with an unexploded warhead. They plan to neutralize it without posing a threat to the civilian population.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has now set up a protective perimeter to restrict access to the dangerous area. Citizens have been advised to avoid the area. Police will increase patrols in the area for safety reasons.

This is not the first time that wreckage of Russian drones has been found in Romania — the country regularly receives UAVs used by the Russians to attack Ukraine.

Romania is not the only country where Russian missile and drone debris has been found. After the latest incident on February 13, when Russian drone debris was found on Moldovan territory, Moldova summoned the Russian ambassador.

The country also unilaterally decided to terminate the intergovernmental Moldovan-Russian agreement on the creation and operation of cultural centers, which had been in effect since 1998. Therefore, the Russian Cultural Center will subsequently cease to operate in Moldova.

