The main airports in the capitals of Denmark and Norway were closed on the evening of September 22 due to drones. What is known now

The main airports in the capitals of Denmark and Norway were closed on the evening of September 22 due to reports of drones in the airspace nearby. Both airports have now resumed operations.

CNN and The Guardian write about this.

The airport in the Norwegian capital closed its airspace at midnight local time, reopening a few hours later, with planes diverting to the nearest airport nearby.

Norwegian media reported that drones flew over Akershus Fortress, a medieval castle that is sometimes used for government events.

Oslo police said they had arrested two foreign nationals for flying drones over a restricted area.

The airspace over Copenhagen Airport was closed at around 8:30 p.m. local time after two or three "unidentified" drones were spotted in the area. Police described the drones as “large”.

As of 11:17 PM local time, the drones were still near the airport.

The airport reopened at around 00:20 local time. During the period it was closed, takeoffs and landings were prohibited.

An investigation is ongoing to determine which drones were involved. As of last night, police had not made any arrests.

"The drones are gone and we havenʼt shot down any of them," said Copenhagen Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Jakob Hansen.

CNN writes that there is currently no indication that the incidents on the evening of September 22 in Denmark and Norway are connected. Hansen said that authorities in Denmark and Norway will cooperate to determine whether there is a connection between the two incidents.

