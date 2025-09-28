Denmark closes airspace to civilian drones for several days

The ban on civilian drone flights in Denmark will be in effect 24/7 from September 29 to October 3. At this time, the country will host a summit attended by European Union leaders.

This is stated in a statement from the Danish Ministry of Transport.

The restrictions were introduced for safety reasons, given the recent incidents with drones in Danish airspace.

The ban does not apply to flights by military and government UAVs, including police and emergency services drones.

“This way we will eliminate the risk that hostile drones can be confused with legal ones and vice versa,” explained Danish Transport Minister Thomas Danielsen.

Violation of the ban is punishable by a fine or imprisonment of up to two years. This is stipulated in the Danish Aviation Act.

For the past two nights, unidentified drones have been spotted near Danish military facilities. Earlier, two airports in the country were closed due to drone strikes. At the same time, a Russian warship was spotted near Danish territorial waters.

