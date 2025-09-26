Russian landing ship spotted during drone incidents near Denmark

During the raid by unknown drones, which caused airports in Denmark to stop operating, the Russian warship Alexander Shabalin was spotted near the countryʼs territorial waters.

This is reported by the Danish publication Ekstra Bladet.

Using helicopter footage, journalists captured a Russian ship 12 km off the coast of the Danish island of Langeland.

Due to the disabled tracking system, the ship was not displayed in shipping monitoring systems.

According to media reports, the "Alexander Shabalin" is based in the Kaliningrad region of the Russian Federation, and has been near Denmark for the past few days. It was at that time that airports in Denmark were closed twice — in Copenhagen and Aalborg — due to drones being spotted in the airspace.

The publication writes that the distance from the island to the objects affected by the drone incidents is from 70 to 270 km. Journalists suggest that the Russian ship may be a base for the drones.

The Danish police reported that they took into account the presence of the vessel "Alexander Shabalin" near Danish territorial waters during the investigation of drone incidents.

Violation of NATO airspace by Russia

On the night of September 10, Polish airspace was violated by Russian drones during Russiaʼs attack on Ukraine. This was the first time that Polish aviation shot down drones over its territory.

On the evening of September 13, Russian drones once again flew into Romanian territory. According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the drone entered Romanian territory by almost 10 km and was in the airspace of a NATO country for approximately 50 minutes.

Drone debris was also found on the beaches of Bulgaria and Latvia.

Three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland without permission on September 19 and remained there for a total of 12 minutes.

On September 23, the main airport in the Danish capital, Copenhagen, was closed for four hours because of drones. At that time, police did not shoot down the unidentified UAVs. Denmark called the incident the most serious attack on its critical infrastructure and linked it to a series of Russian drone incursions and other violations across Europe.

That same night, drones were recorded over Norway’s main airport.

