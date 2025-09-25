Denmark closes airport due to drones for second time in a week

On the night of September 25, Denmark closed Aalborg Airport in the north of the country due to drones in its airspace. The airport is used for commercial and military flights.

This was reported by the North Jutland Police.

Police received a report of several unidentified drones in the airspace above “Aalborg” Airport at 9:44 PM local time on September 24. A large number of law enforcement officers arrived at the scene.

The last confirmed drone flight was recorded at 00:54 on September 25. The chief inspector of police said that they were unable to shoot down the drones. Law enforcement is investigating the incident, but has not yet arrested the drone operators.

The Danish Armed Forces said they were assisting local and national police with the investigation, but declined to comment.

Police say drones have also been spotted near airports in the Danish cities of Esbjerg, Sønderborg and Skridstrup. Skridstrup air base is home to Danish F-16 and F-35 fighter jets.

The main airport in the Danish capital — Copenhagen — was closed for four hours on September 23 because of drones. At that time, police also failed to shoot down the unidentified UAVs. Denmark called the incident the most serious attack on its critical infrastructure and linked it to a series of Russian drone incursions and other violations across Europe. That same night, drones were recorded over Norway’s main airport.

On the night of September 10, Polish airspace was violated by Russian drones during Russiaʼs attack on Ukraine. This was the first time that Polish aviation shot down drones over its territory.

airspace was violated by Russian drones during Russiaʼs attack on Ukraine. This was the first time that Polish aviation shot down drones over its territory. On the evening of September 13, Russian drones once again flew into Romanian territory. According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the drone entered Romanian territory by almost 10 km and was in the airspace of a NATO country for approximately 50 minutes.

territory. According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the drone entered Romanian territory by almost 10 km and was in the airspace of a NATO country for approximately 50 minutes. Drone debris was also found on the beaches of Bulgaria and Latvia.

Three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland without permission on September 19 and remained there for a total of 12 minutes.

