Russian propagandist and TV presenter Tigran Keosayan has died at the age of 59.

This was reported by his wife, propagandist and RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan. At the beginning of the year, she wrote that Keosayan had experienced clinical death and was in a coma due to a heart condition.

Tigran Keosayan is a Russian TV presenter known for his pro-Kremlin views. Together with his wife, he actively spread a propaganda narrative against Ukraine.

The EU, Canada, the UK and Ukraine have imposed sanctions against him for supporting war and inciting hatred.

