The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry showed the route of the Hungarian drone over Transcarpathia

On September 27, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha published a map of the Hungarian droneʼs incursion into Ukrainian airspace on X.
“For blind Hungarian officials. The exact route of yesterdayʼs drone incursion from Hungary into Ukrainian airspace. Our Armed Forces have collected all the necessary evidence. And we are still waiting for Hungaryʼs explanation of what this object was doing in our airspace,” the minister wrote in X.
The map shows that after crossing the border, the drone flew more than 40 km deep into Ukrainian territory.
- The day before, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that the Ukrainian military had recorded the flight of a Hungarian drone over the territory of Ukraine. Previously, it could have been conducting reconnaissance regarding the industrial potential in the Ukrainian border areas.
- The Hungarian Ministry of Defense denied that their UAVs had flown into Ukrainian airspace.
