Russian drones over Poland, Hungarian drones over Ukraine, and Israeli Patriot: Zelensky held a press conference

The President added that Ukraine is ready to share its experience in shooting down drones. Ukraine will send an advisory group to several countries on combating drones.

"We see the direction and, as they say, the choreography of this flight. And thatʼs why we believe that 92 were flying. We shot them all down. 19, we believe, reached the target, 4 were shot down by the Poles. Iʼm not comparing our forces. We are at war, and they are not," Zelensky said.

On the night of September 10, 92 Russian drones flew towards Poland. Ukraine shot them down over its territory.

Israeli Patriot complex

The President said that the Patriot system, which was transferred from Israel, has been operating in Ukraine for a month.

"The Israeli complex is operating in Ukraine. It has been operating for a month. We will receive two Patriot systems in the fall," Zelensky said.

The last time Israel’s Patriots for Ukraine were mentioned was at the beginning of the summer. Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky, in an interview with Marichka Dovbenko, which was published on June 8, stated that Ukraine had received Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems from Israel. Brodsky did not specify when exactly Ukraine received these systems. The Israeli Foreign Ministry denied this. They stated that Israel did not transfer Patriot systems to Ukraine.

In June 2024, the Financial Times reported that the United States, Israel, and Ukraine were in talks to transfer up to eight Patriot systems to Kyiv. The New York Times reported that one Patriot system, previously stationed in Israel, would be moved to Ukraine by the summer.

President Zelensky later said that Ukraine and Israel had an agreement on air defense systems even before Hamasʼ attack on Israel in 2023. However, Kyiv did not receive them.

Hungarian drone over Ukraine

The president said that one Hungarian drone was spotted over the territory of Ukraine.

"One drone was recorded, there is a corresponding movement there. I asked, by the way, to show it to people, because they say that we are making something up. I asked our intelligence, the Armed Forces [...] Everything is there, the movement is recorded in electronic form, there are photos, there are various things there," Zelensky said.

On the eve, Zelensky said that the Ukrainian military had recorded the entry of reconnaissance drones into our airspace on the Ukrainian-Hungarian border. Previously, they could have been conducting reconnaissance regarding the industrial potential in the Ukrainian border areas. The Hungarian Ministry of Defense denied that their UAVs had flown into Ukrainian airspace.

Production of interceptor drones

"Regarding full financing, for example, of interceptors. We have already deployed a strong production system, we already have many Ukrainian companies that understand how to do this, the funding is not enough. That is, today there are not enough forces to take appropriate steps," Zelensky said.

Negotiations on arms purchases in the US

Ukraine has two agreements with the United States on the purchase of weapons and the sale of drones: the Mega Deal and the Drone Deal. The presidents discussed both agreements during a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

"In addition to the large arms deal, which we conventionally call the Mega Deal, we also discussed the Drone Deal. Technical groups are already starting to work on this deal. This concerns drones that the United States will purchase directly from Ukraine," the president said.

