Israeli Ambassador: Ukraine received Patriot systems from Israel

Ukraine received Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems from Israel.

This was stated by the Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine, Michael Brodsky, in an interview with Marichka Dovbenko.

He noted that this refers to the Patriot systems that Israel once received from the United States.

"These systems are now in Ukraine. These are Israeli systems that were in service with Israel in the early 90s. We agreed to transfer them to Ukraine. And unfortunately, not much was said about this. But when they say that Israel did not help militarily, this is not true. This is not true," Brodsky said.

At the same time, he did not specify when exactly Ukraine received these systems. In June 2024, the Financial Times wrote that the United States, Israel, and Ukraine were negotiating the supply of up to eight Patriot systems to Kyiv.